2018 Rodeo Entertainment Lineup

World-class Entertainment set for the 2018 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 8, 2017) – World-class entertainment has been set for the nationally recognized San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, held February 8 – 25, 2018, at the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum Grounds. Following an action-packed PRCA Rodeo, you can catch epic entertainment! You will find top of the chart country, classic rock, comedy and more on the famous rotating stage in the middle of the arena.

Tickets are on sale NOW! Get yours today at sarodeo.com, the SA Rodeo App, at the Rodeo Ticket Office (located at the Southwest Corner of the AT&T Center), ticketmaster.com or by phone at 877.63.RODEO (76336). Ticket office hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Season tickets, ticket packages and carnival pre-sale deals are also available at sarodeo.com.

For the latest entertainment information, visit sarodeo.com or download the SA Rodeo App!

About the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo:Established in 1949, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, winner of the PRCA Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year for an unprecedented 12 consecutive times, has grown to be one of the largest and most prestigious single events in the city, with over 2 million visitors entering the grounds each year. The success of the organization is attributed to over 6,000 volunteers who give countless hours to the organization. With community, donor and volunteer support, the organization has donated over $186 million to the youth of Texas through scholarships, grants, endowments, auctions, a calf scramble program and show premiums. For more information, visit sarodeo.com.